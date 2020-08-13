The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AARON BRADY: Deliberate attempts were made to intimidate witnesses who were due to give evidence in the trial of Aaron Brady, who was found guilty of killing Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe yesterday, Mr Justice Michael White said.

2. #MEAT FACTORIES: The Oireachtas Covid committee will today hear from representatives of workers in the meat factory, who will outline how close working conditions and low pay resulted in the recent clusters of Covid-19 in meat processing plants.

3. #WHITE HOUSE: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint White House bid last night with the newly-minted vice presidential nominee saying Americans are “crying out for leadership” to overcome the triple crisis of a pandemic, racial injustice and a ravaged economy.

4. #MEETING: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Northern Ireland this morning. Covid-19 will top the agenda and the two leaders are expected to discuss their respective experiences of managing the virus and dealing with its economic and societal impact.

5. #COVID-19: Some 3.4 million people in England have been infected with Covid-19, a figure far higher than previous estimates, a study suggests.

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: 150 psychologists have written an open letter stating that Direct Provision is causing “untold psychological harm“.

7. #WATER: Irish Water is investigating reports of a strange smell or taste to drinking water in certain parts of Dublin.

8. #RESEARCH: Researchers have been trekking through the Thai countryside to catch bats in their caves in an effort to trace the origins of coronavirus.