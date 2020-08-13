This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 7:54 AM
39 minutes ago 3,036 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5174532
Image: Shutterstock/Kelly McC Photos
Image: Shutterstock/Kelly McC Photos

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AARON BRADY: Deliberate attempts were made to intimidate witnesses who were due to give evidence in the trial of Aaron Brady, who was found guilty of killing Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe yesterday, Mr Justice Michael White said.

2. #MEAT FACTORIES: The Oireachtas Covid committee will today hear from representatives of workers in the meat factory, who will outline how close working conditions and low pay resulted in the recent clusters of Covid-19 in meat processing plants.

3. #WHITE HOUSE: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint White House bid last night with the newly-minted vice presidential nominee saying Americans are “crying out for leadership” to overcome the triple crisis of a pandemic, racial injustice and a ravaged economy.

4. #MEETING: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Northern Ireland this morning. Covid-19 will top the agenda and the two leaders are expected to discuss their respective experiences of managing the virus and dealing with its economic and societal impact.

5. #COVID-19: Some 3.4 million people in England have been infected with Covid-19, a figure far higher than previous estimates, a study suggests.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: 150 psychologists have written an open letter stating that Direct Provision is causing “untold psychological harm“.

7. #WATER: Irish Water is investigating reports of a strange smell or taste to drinking water in certain parts of Dublin.

8. #RESEARCH: Researchers have been trekking through the Thai countryside to catch bats in their caves in an effort to trace the origins of coronavirus.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie