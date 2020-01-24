This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 24 Jan 2020, 7:51 AM
37 minutes ago 1,199 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4977781
Image: Shutterstock/Tetiana Shumbasova
Image: Shutterstock/Tetiana Shumbasova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE CANDIDATE: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he is not “instinctively against” the idea of a rent freeze. 

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 25 with 830 cases confirmed, the country’s National Health Commission has confirmed.

3. #MANIFESTO FRIDAY: Extending Metrolink to University College Dublin is just one of the items covered in Fine Gael’s election manifesto due to be published today.

4. #CHRONIC PAIN: Children and their families living with chronic pain have said they feel “totally abandoned” after learning that the country’s only paediatric pain management consultant will not be returning to his position following the recent allocation of funding to Ireland’s only pain clinic for children. 

5. #STAFFING LEVELS: Only a third of the country’s network of over 560 Garda stations has experienced an increase in staffing levels in the past five years, despite almost 2,800 extra gardaí joining the force over the period.

6. #CILLIAN O’DRISCOLL: A four-year-old boy died when a viral infection in his lungs attacked his heart after he was discovered unresponsive following a two and a half hour sleep at his crèche in Ballincollig, Co Cork, an inquest has found. 

7. #IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump was swept up by a “completely bogus” Ukraine theory pushed by attorney Rudy Giuliani that led to his abuse of power and impeachment, Democratic House prosecutors have said.

8. #NEW ARRIVAL: A red-bellied jumping spider has been found in a Dublin garden, a sighting experts say is possibly the first of its kind in Ireland. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie