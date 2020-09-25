The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #COVID: Should Ireland be like Sweden or New Zealand in its approach to Covid-19? Experts disagree on the next steps in the pandemic in Ireland.
2. #LOUISVILLE: Louisville dealt with another night under curfew after being rocked by protests over the news that no one would face charges for the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
3. #REPUBLICANS: US Senate leader Mitch McConnell has moved to re-assure voters that the results of this year’s presidential will be implemented in an orderly way.
4. #AIR: An estimated 1,300 people are prematurely dying each year in Ireland due to poor air quality, according to a new report.
5. #NUIG: Students at NUI Galway have been warned they could face expulsion if they fail to adhere to Covid-19 public health guidelines.
6. #DUP: DUP leader Arlene Foster has said everyone is “equally subject to the law” after a photograph emerged showing one of her MPs on a train without a face covering.
7. #DUNDALK: A family have been forced to flee their home in Dundalk in Co Louth after a series of incidents they believe are racially motivated.
8. #RAIL: Three railway workers have been suspended for turning a storage room under Grand Central Station in New York into an unauthorised “man cave”.
