The 8 at 8: Friday

Boosters

1. In our main story this morning, Órla Dwyer answers all your questions about the rollout of the Covid booster jab.

What is it? Who gets it? When should you get it? It’s all answered here.

Travel rules

2. All travellers arriving into Ireland are required to have a negative Covid-19 test from today, regardless of vaccination status.

The negative test can be either a PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a professionally-administered antigen test taken in the past 48 hours. Children aged 11 and under will not be required to have a negative test.

Factcheck

3. The CEOs of three major US companies have been accused of resigning on the same day a highly publicised sex abuse trial commenced, according to viral social media posts.

Our FactCheck team puts those claims to the test.

Disabilities

4. The social inclusion of children with disabilities is key to maximising their wellbeing, care and future education, research has found.

The research found that it is “vital” that children with disabilities have equal access to early learning and school age care and education.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

5. Sticking with the topic of disabilities, TD Holly Cairns writes for us this morning to promote the rights and well-being of disabled people.

She says, the evidence, for our shameful treatment of people with disabilities, can be found wherever you care to look.

Alec Baldwin

6. Over in the US, actor Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October.

Zambia

7. A British teenager has been hospitalised after being attacked by a crocodile in Zambia. [Sky News]

Weather

8. Met Éireann is predicing that today will start mainly dry with some bright spells but cloud will quickly build from the Atlantic this morning, bringing patchy rain and drizzle to Connacht, Leinster and Munster during the afternoon.

Remaining drier in Ulster with isolated showers. The rain will clear to scattered showers by early evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light variable breeze. You can read the full forecast here.