The 8 at 8: Friday

1. Climate

In our lead story this morning, Lauren Boland reports that at least five Irish MEPs plan to oppose a contentious EU proposal that would label nuclear power and natural gas as green energy sources.

Under an EU list that classifies economic activities as environmentally sustainable, nuclear power and natural gas could be designated as green energy sources for investors if member states give their approval.

The European Commission issued a draft plan on New Year’s Eve that sparked criticism from several anti-nuclear countries, including Austria, which has threatened to sue the Commission if it goes ahead.

MEPs have four months to scrutinise the document and can vote on it in the European Parliament if an objection is lodged.

2. Ballyfermot assault

Two male teenagers are to appear in court today in relation to an assault on a 17-year-old that occurred in Ballyfermot last week.

Alanna Quinn Idris was on the way home with a male friend when they were assaulted in Ballyfermot on Thursday 30 December by a number of youths at around 9.35pm.

The two males are to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am this morning.

3. Sodium valproate

A French court has allowed families to join a class action against the manufacturer of epilepsy drug sodium valproate, that caused birth defects and learning difficulties to babies when taken by their mothers during pregnancy.

Manufacturer Sanofi sold the drug in France under the brand name Depakine, which French health authorities estimate was responsible for deformities in between 2,150 and 4,100 children and neuro-developmental defects in up to 30,400 children.

As in France and other countries in Europe, Irish mothers were prescribed the drug, distributed under the brand name Epilim, during pregnancy without being made aware of the risk it posed to the foetus.

4. Ghislaine Maxwell

In the US, a second juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly admitted to being sexually abused as a child.

The New York Times said it interviewed the juror, who requested anonymity and said they had discussed the experience during deliberations and believed the revelation had helped to shape the jury’s discussions.

It comes after another juror who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child retained a lawyer.

5. Anglo-Irish Treaty

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is expected to say that the decision on whether to ratify the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1922 “must have weighed on every single TD over that Christmas break” in a keynote speech on the centenary this evening.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

6. NPHET

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) did not recommend any new restrictions to the Government in its letter last night.

The Journal understands that the public health team have advised the Government to not implement any additional restrictions.

7. Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that order had mostly been restored in Kazakhstan after days of unprecedented unrest.

The interior ministry said security forces had taken all the country’s regions “under increased protection” and that 26 “armed criminals” had been killed and 18 wounded in the unrest.

8. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s father has claimed that the tennis world number one has been made a scapegoat and been “crucified” in the row with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption.

The Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him.