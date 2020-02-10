This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 10 Feb 2020, 8:52 AM
There's a common theme across the papers this morning...
Image: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie
Image: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEISMIC SURGE: Counting for the general election will continue around the country this morning, with just under half the Dáil seats filled so far. 

2. #VOTING: Turnout for Saturday’s general election – 62.9% – was the fourth-lowest ever in the history of the State

3. #GONE: Several high-profile TDs have lost their seats, including former ministers Shane Ross, Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O’Connor as well as Labour’s Joan Burton and People Before Profit’s Ruth Coppinger.

4. #IT’S COMPLICATED: While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will not change his mind on going into coalition with Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin has refused to rule it out. 

5. #CAREFUL NOW: A Status Orange wind warning is in place for seven counties today, with gusts of up to 130km forecast. 

6. #MAKING HISTORY: South Korean film Parasite has become the first non-English language movie to win the best picture Oscar. 

7. #WUHAN: Millions of people in China are returning to work today after an extended holiday designed to slow the spread of the coronoavirus. Meanwhile, the UK has said the virus is an imminent threat to public health. 

8. #AUSTRALIA: A deluge in eastern parts of Australia has drenched wildfires and helped to ease a three-year drought.

9. #EXPLORATION: The Solar Orbiter satellite, which aims to unlock the secrets of the Sun, is on its way to the star, having been launched into space in the early hours of this morning.

About the author:

Michelle Hennessy
