Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
Tara Mines
1. In our main story this morning, Hayley Halpin reports that representatives of trade union Siptu will today begin “intensive” engagement with the management of Tara Mines in Navan, Co Meath, which temporarily laid off 650 workers last week.
Siptu has said it will discuss alternatives to the company’s proposal to close the facility and temporarily lay off workers.
The mine is to be placed “under care and maintenance” within the next four weeks.
US Open
2. American Wyndham Clark held his nerve to win his first major championship in the 123rd US Open as Rory McIlroy once again missed out on a fifth title.
Clark, a 120/1 outsider at the start of the week, carded a closing 70 at Los Angeles Country Club to finish 10 under par, a shot ahead of McIlroy.
Partygate
3. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate of the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied over partygate, amid reignited anger over the scandal following a newly published video.
The motion on the Privileges Committee’s findings comes as Scotland Yard is “considering” the footage from a 2020 Christmas gathering at Conservative Party headquarters.
Retained firefighters
4. Talks aimed at resolving the dispute involving retained firefighters are due to get underway at the Labour Court today.
Siptu members employed as Retained Fire Services firefighters agreed to suspend industrial action to allow for “exploratory discussions” at the Labour Court, but said a strike will go ahead as planned tomorrow if the discussions aren’t successful.
US-China relations
5. The United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, US officials have said.
The officials said US secretary of state Antony Blinken was able, during a nearly six-hour meeting, to secure a visit to Washington by Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang. But they said progress on other issues remained a work in progress.
The Troubles
6. The British government’s legacy Bill, which is opposed by political parties and victims’ groups, will not be paused, the Northern Ireland Office minister has insisted.
The Bill proposes an offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who cooperate with a truth-recovery body.
Michael D Higgins
7. Tánaiste Micheál Martin responded to claims by President Michael D Higgins that “Ireland is playing with fire” in a “drift” away from neutrality.
In an interview with the Business Post, Higgins spoke about his views on the impending Consultative Forum on international security policy.
The SNP
8. Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said “I’ve done nothing wrong” as she returned home for the first time following her arrest last Sunday.
She was questioned by police in connection with the inquiry into the SNP’s finances and was released without charge on 11 June pending further investigation.
Stormy weather
9. Temperatures are to remain high again today, peaking somewhere between 18 and 22 degrees, as sunny spells and showers are expected to give way to heavier rain.
Met Éireann said there is even the chance of some localised flooding in the afternoon and evening.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site