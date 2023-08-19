Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 40 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our lead story this morning, Stephen McDermott traces where the debates around trans issues- and misinformation – have come from.
The investigation finds tropes – about cats and bathrooms – have found their way into Irish conversations, both online and in real life.
This campaign comes as many people are still catching up with the terminology around gender and the issues affecting transgender people.
2. Last night’s orange weather warning led to matches being cancelled and some roads being closed, as spot-flooding has hit different areas, causing difficulties for traffic in Cork city in particular.
It affected seven counties tonight including Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow,
3. Gardaí arrested a man in his late teens after a woman was seriously injured in an assault at a domestic residence in Greystones, Co Wicklow.
The Journal understands gardaí forced entry as the attack was under way.
5. Neutrality activists have criticised a decision to use the Irish Defence Forces to provide weapons training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
It follows an Irish Times report that Defence Forces members will be providing instruction in weapon skills and military tactics to Ukrainian troops in addition to non-lethal support.
Donegal planning report
6. A six-year government stasis on Donegal planning corruption report borders on farcical, writes journalist Paul O’Donoghue.
The Mulcahy report was commissioned to examine controversies in the region, and shows how planning issues have been a thorn in the side of Irish public life for decades.
7. Donald Trump is reportedly planning to give the first Republican presidential primary debate a miss on Wednesday, opting for a sit down interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson instead.
Trump somewhat mysteriously hinted that this may be the case on his website, when he wrote a message to followers that said: “Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?”
8. As a million people flee Sudan, Rosamond Bennett of Christian Aid outlines the crisis unfolding along its border.
