Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 38 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our lead story this morning, Eimer McAuley reports that nurses within the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) are concerned after Trinity College Dublin cancelled its specialist MSc in children’s mental health this year in light of staffing shortages.
Trinity College has said it “very much regrets” having to suspend the “important course”, but it hasn’t been able to find specialist teaching staff to run it this year, as mental health is an area under “significant stress”.
While the HSE has claimed that the suspension of the course will not pose further recruitment problems for CAMHS, nurses told The Journal that it is the desired qualification for a host of specialist positions, and that there are few equivalent courses on offer in Ireland.
2. Irish pub closures are accelerating with an average of 152 pub closures annually since 2019, according to new figures from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.
The analysis shows a decline of 1,937 (22.5%) of pubs in Ireland since 2005.
Limerick, Roscommon, Cork and Laois saw the largest percentage reduction in the number of pubs in that 18-year period.
3. At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, with the FBI seeking family members’ help in identifying the remains of the dead.
The fires were the deadliest to hit the United States in a century, claiming at least 115 lives, according to the latest provisional death toll.
4. The first co-defendants in the election racketeering case targeting former US president Donald Trump have surrendered to the authorities in Georgia.
It came as candidates vying for the US Republican party’s nomination for the next presidential election took part in their first televised debate in the early hours of this morning, Irish time – but without Trump.
The frontrunner declined to participate in the live Fox News debate.
5. Ferry giant P&O has announced plans to close its Dublin-Liverpool route towards the end of the year.
It will be axed due to the unavailability of a berth in the Merseyside city for next year, the company said.
6. New York Rose Róisín Wiley has been crowned the Rose of Tralee for 2023.
In his dispatch from the festival, Carl Kinsella writes that it’s essentially “a celebration of normal people doing their best” and that “If you want drama and scandal, you have come to the wrong place.”
7. Foul play has been ruled out in the case of a woman aged in her 50s found dead in Co Limerick.
The woman has been named locally as Catherine Atkinson, also known as Catherine McCarthy.
Her body was discovered in a home in the Templegreen estate in Newcastle West at about 5.10pm on Monday.
7. A woman has been given a womb by her older sister in the UK’s first uterus transplant.
The 34 year old received the organ during an operation lasting nine hours and 20 minutes at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.
8. Five sailors have been been rescued from a yacht sailing across the Celtic Sea to Co Waterford.
The 44-foot vessel lost its rudder 10 miles south of Mine Head yesterday, having departed from the Scilly Isles near Cornwall. It was unable to steer and rescued by RNLI crew from Ballycotton.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site