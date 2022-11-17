The 9 at 9: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Not Hanging Around

1. In our lead story this morning, Niall O’Connor reports that there has been an increase in the number of trainee gardaí resigning before their probationary period ends, new statistics have shown.

The numbers increased steadily from 2018 to last year, according to figures obtained by The Journal as part of an investigation into Garda staff retention. 21 trainees left before their two years of training ended, back in 2018.

Redacted Lives

2. The secon episode of Redacted Lives, a new six-part documentary series by The Journal about mother and baby homes, is out now.

The series will follow the experiences of mothers who ended up in institutions because they became pregnant outside marriage, as well as people born into the system.

Poland Missile Attack

3. The US and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the UN Security Council over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo called the incident “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine.

Job Cuts

4. Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.

Paid A Packet

5. Elon Musk has defended his $50 billion pay package as CEO of the electric vehicle giant, arguing that the pioneering company was on the verge of collapse when the deal was agreed.

Musk is being sued, along with Tesla and some board members, by a shareholder who accuses them of improperly signing off on “the largest compensation package ever awarded to an executive”.

US Elections

6. Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations.

Change Of Pace

Sold

8. Andy Warhol’s White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times) has sold for £72 million, one of the highest prices ever achieved for a work by the artist at auction.

Weather

9. Mist and fog will be slow to clear this morning. Many parts of the country will stay dry with sunny spells but there will be scattered showers in the southwest and west and outbreaks of rain will develop in east Ulster during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 11 degrees, mildest in the southwest and west, with a light to moderate westerly wind.

