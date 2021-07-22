#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Thursday 22 July 2021
Advertisement

80% of adults now have at least one dose of a Covid vaccine

Two out of every three adults are fully vaccinated.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 11:18 AM
39 minutes ago 3,277 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5502379
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waiting to be administered in the now-closed vaccination centre at the Helix in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waiting to be administered in the now-closed vaccination centre at the Helix in Dublin.
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waiting to be administered in the now-closed vaccination centre at the Helix in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MORE THAN 80% of adults in Ireland now have at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Hitting the figure before the end of June was a key government target in the early stages of the rollout, however it was conceded in late May that it would be missed due to earlier supply problems with the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines.

It has now been reached three weeks behind schedule. As of 21 July, 3,026,154 people have at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, equal to 80.7% of the adult population.

2,490,646 have received both doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Janssen vaccine, meaning two out of every three adults are fully vaccinated (66.42%).

The ‘at least one dose’ target has become less crucial in recent weeks as the Delta variant of the coronavirus became dominant. In contrast to earlier variants, the first dose of the two-shot vaccines provides less protection against Delta, and both doses are required for adequate protection.

This primarily relates to infection with the coronavirus. One dose will still provide a significant level of protection against severe disease.

The revised government target to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by the end of July will almost certainly be reached.

Even with more than 80% of adults with a first dose, it still leaves Ireland a significant way to go in reaching herd immunity, as experts believe this will require something in the region of 80% of the total population.

Including people of all ages, 50.04% are fully vaccinated, 7.3% are partially vaccinated, and 42.66% are unvaccinated as 21 July.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

These figures would place Ireland need the top of the leader board compared to other EU/EEA countries, ahead of the United States (48% fully vaccinated, 7.4% partially) and close behind the United Kingdom (53% fully vaccinated, 15% partially).

As of this week, all adults are over the age of 18 can now register for a Covid vaccine through the HSE portal.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie