80% of adults now have at least one dose of a Covid vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waiting to be administered in the now-closed vaccination centre at the Helix in Dublin.

MORE THAN 80% of adults in Ireland now have at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Hitting the figure before the end of June was a key government target in the early stages of the rollout, however it was conceded in late May that it would be missed due to earlier supply problems with the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines.

It has now been reached three weeks behind schedule. As of 21 July, 3,026,154 people have at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, equal to 80.7% of the adult population.

2,490,646 have received both doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Janssen vaccine, meaning two out of every three adults are fully vaccinated (66.42%).

The ‘at least one dose’ target has become less crucial in recent weeks as the Delta variant of the coronavirus became dominant. In contrast to earlier variants, the first dose of the two-shot vaccines provides less protection against Delta, and both doses are required for adequate protection.

This primarily relates to infection with the coronavirus. One dose will still provide a significant level of protection against severe disease.

The revised government target to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by the end of July will almost certainly be reached.

Even with more than 80% of adults with a first dose, it still leaves Ireland a significant way to go in reaching herd immunity, as experts believe this will require something in the region of 80% of the total population.

Including people of all ages, 50.04% are fully vaccinated, 7.3% are partially vaccinated, and 42.66% are unvaccinated as 21 July.

These figures would place Ireland need the top of the leader board compared to other EU/EEA countries, ahead of the United States (48% fully vaccinated, 7.4% partially) and close behind the United Kingdom (53% fully vaccinated, 15% partially).

As of this week, all adults are over the age of 18 can now register for a Covid vaccine through the HSE portal.