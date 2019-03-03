This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 3,473 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/NatashaPhoto
Image: Shutterstock/NatashaPhoto

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHARGED: A man has been charged following the he killing of a woman at her home in Clondalkin. 

2. #SPEECH: US president Donald Trump rallied right-wing activists yesterday with a speech touching on immigration, trade and the threat of “socialism”.

3. #CLODAGH HAWE: The sister of murdered woman Clodagh Hawe, said in the Sunday Independent that she was informed by a local man that he had possibly seen her murderer Alan Hawe driving his car in the early morning of 29 August.

4. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster with Met Éireann predicting heavy rainfall today. 

5. #GAMBLING: Despite resisting lobbying from gambling firms when it came to raising tax on betting, the government will not be reinvesting money from the extra €50 million raised into problem gambling services.

6. #VARADKAR: The taoiseach was told during an Oireachtas committee this week that “banks are as aggressive and as arrogant as the time of the crash”.

7. #MICA: Intense talks have been taking place between the Housing Department and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in recent weeks to determine what level of funding can be given to the mica redress scheme.

8. #LOTTO: There was one winner of last night’s €2.5 million Lotto jackpot. 

9. #DUBLIN BUS: Dublin Buses are driving past people waiting at bus stops at University College Dublin (UCD) late at night, according to students.    

