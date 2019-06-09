The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK Home Secretary has said Britain should pay the Irish government half a billion pounds to break the Brexit deadlock over the Northern Ireland border issue.

2. #PEACEKEEPING: Cabinet will next week hear a proposal from junior minister Paul Kehoe to deploy the Army Ranger Wing of the Defence Forces to Mali, RTÉ reports.

3. #GOREY: A garda who struck a protester with a baton during a housing demonstration was disciplined two years later.

4. #SECURITY: Garda headquarters is investigating the unauthorised disclosure of details about President Michael D Higgins’ private holiday arrangements to the media, according to The Sunday Times.

5. #COURTS: Eleven people appeared in court yesterday charged with over 200 counts relating to the alleged rape, sexual exploitation, and neglect of children.

6. #INSURANCE: The government has presented insurers with a proposal that would see them lowering the cost of insurance if award levels for personal injury claims are reduced, The Sunday Business Post reports.

7. #SAFETY: The Bar Council has called for an increased garda presence at courthouses as it says there are increasing levels of aggression towards barristers.

8. #HONG KONG: Tens of thousands of people are protesting in Hong Kong against an extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial, BBC reports.

9. #JACKPOT: There are two new millionaires in Ireland this morning as one person has won the €4 million Lotto jackpot and another has won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.