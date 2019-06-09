This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 8:58 AM
Image: Alpha via Flickr
Image: Alpha via Flickr

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK Home Secretary has said Britain should pay the Irish government half a billion pounds to break the Brexit deadlock over the Northern Ireland border issue.

2. #PEACEKEEPING: Cabinet will next week hear a proposal from junior minister Paul Kehoe to deploy the Army Ranger Wing of the Defence Forces to Mali, RTÉ reports

3. #GOREY: A garda who struck a protester with a baton during a housing demonstration was disciplined two years later. 

4. #SECURITY: Garda headquarters is investigating the unauthorised disclosure of details about President Michael D Higgins’ private holiday arrangements to the media, according to The Sunday Times. 

5. #COURTS: Eleven people appeared in court yesterday charged with over 200 counts relating to the alleged rape, sexual exploitation, and neglect of children.

6. #INSURANCE: The government has presented insurers with a proposal that would see them lowering the cost of insurance if award levels for personal injury claims are reduced, The Sunday Business Post reports. 

7. #SAFETY: The Bar Council has called for an increased garda presence at courthouses as it says there are increasing levels of aggression towards barristers. 

8. #HONG KONG: Tens of thousands of people are protesting in Hong Kong against an extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial, BBC reports

9. #JACKPOT: There are two new millionaires in Ireland this morning as one person has won the €4 million Lotto jackpot and another has won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.

