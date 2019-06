THERE WAS ONE WINNER of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth over €4 million.

The Irish National Lottery advised players in Galway to check their tickets as one person who bought a ticket in that county matched all six numbers drawn.

The winner will claim €4,051,610.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 34, 37, 40, 47.

There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot, which is worth €1 million. This ticket was sold in Co Offaly.