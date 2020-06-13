This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 8:44 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Kitamin
Image: Shutterstock/Kitamin

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEARLY THERE?: Government formation talks continued late into the night again as negotiating teams work towards agreeing a programme for government this weekend. 

2. #COVID-19: Three more deaths and 13 new cases Of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

3. #ORAL HISTORY: Here is an oral history of the 24 hours that changed everything in Ireland – 12 March 2020

4. #BRAZIL: Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths from Covid-19 – surpassing the UK’s death toll and now second in terms of deaths behind the US.

5. #BOXING: With his ongoing PR campaign, Daniel Kinahan has managed to attract more of exactly the type of attention he was hoping to avoid.

6. #POLICE BRUTALITY: US President Donald Trump has said he would like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances, amid ongoing protests and calls for police reform.

7. #FOUR-DAY WEEK: The government is facing calls to conduct research into the impact of implementing a four-day working week and what it might look like.

8. #YOUNG PEOPLE: Politicians are being urged to consider the effects of physical distancing measures introduced to tackle the spread of Covid-19 on young people’s social development and well-being.

9. #GAA: The Cork County Board has said it will confiscate Confederate flags from GAA matches at its grounds if fans attempt to bring them in.

