GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. Jason Corbett

Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens are due to appear in court in the US today, ahead of their retrial over the death of Irish man Jason Corbett.

The pair were convicted in 2017 of the murder of 39-year-old Jason, Molly’s husband, who was beaten to death, but the conviction was later overturned.

It is unclear what the hearing today is about.

2. Israel-Hamas war

Israel has said that its forces killed “dozens” of militants on clashes through the night as it presses forward with its military response to Hamas attacks earlier this month.

The Israeli army said “troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack the troops”, and that a fighter jet had targeted a building “with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside”.

3. Storm Ciarán

Met Éireann has warned that Storm Ciarán means flooding is “likely” across the island of Ireland this week.

The warning comes following heavy rains and floods in Counties Cork, Kilkenny, Wexford and others in recent week.

4. Digital Euro

The introduction of a ‘digital euro’ has been welcomed by Irish European representatives – but they say the EU must remember the continued importance of cash.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is developing plans for how a digital euro can be used, and hopes it will future-proof the currency.

Irish Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness told The Journal that the digital euro will not replace cash, but instead “complement” it.

5. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Ireland and the UK has criticised the European Parliament for accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and said the tone of the conversation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh “needs to change”.

Speaking to The Journal, Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, rejected the Parliament’s accusation as an “emotional decision” and said Azerbaijan wants to work with the EU as an equal partner “not somebody who would be mentored, lectured and have fingers pointed at”.

6. Sea Life

Sea Life Bray aquarium is set to close down after 25 years in business, the owners announced today.

UK company Merlin Entertainments – which owns a large number of aquariums, theme parks and other attractions in the UK and around the world – said the aquarium would “permanently close its doors” at the end of this year.

7. Weather

Met Éireann has said that today will be a mix of bright spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the risk of thunder and spot flooding.

There will be further showers overnight, with some heavy downpours especially in the north of the country. The rest of the week is to remain wet and unsettled.

8. Landlords

Have 40,000 landlords really left the Irish property market? Darragh O’Brien recently claimed that it is “indisputable” that Ireland has seen a reduction of around 40,000 rental properties over the last five or six years.

But as our Fact Check shows, it’s not as simple as that.

9. Dublin Marathon

The annual marathon took place yesterday and a new record was set after Kemal Husen took first place in the men’s race in a time of 2:06.52.

The Ethiopian runner was a little under four minutes clear of Uganda’s Geofrey Kusuro (2:10.45) in second place while an Irish athlete took bronze.