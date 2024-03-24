GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as they day gets started.

1. Russia

Russia will observe a national day of mourning today after a massacre in a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind the “barbaric terrorist attack”, saying four gunmen trying to flee to Ukraine had been arrested.

2. Opinion poll

Support for Sinn Féin has fallen while Independents and Aontú have seen in a bounce following the recent referendums, a new poll shows.

The latest Business Post / Red C poll shows mainstream parties taking a hit in the wake of the massive No No vote in the family and care referendums earlier this month.

3. Ad controversy

An ad disply by JD Sports in Dublin city centre showing masked men on scrambler bikes has been condemned by politicians as promoting the vehicles, which have become a serious anti-social problem on Irish roads and in parks and recreational areas in recent years.

The ad, which is on the windows of the JD Sports outlet in the Jervis Shopping Centre, shows young men sitting on scramblers wearing masks and riding on just the back wheel. The ad is promoting Nike Air Max.

The Advertising Standards Authority says it has received 35 complaints about the display.

4. Conference

The leader of the Labour Party has told her party’s conference that Ireland is not working and that the Taoiseach’s resignation was the ultimate “no confidence” vote in the Government.

Ivana Bacik, speaking in the Helix in Dublin yesterday evening said that the housing crisis was the “social issue” of the current generation of Irish people.

Bacik attacked the Government’s record on housing, climate change and workers’ rights.

5. New leader

Simon Harris is set to be elected as the new leader of Fine Gael today, paving his way to become the next Taoiseach, following the shock resignation of Leo Varadkar this week.

Nominations for the position will close this afternoon, and no one other than Harris has put their name forward.

He is due to address the Midlands North-West European Election Selection Convention later today.

6. Palestinian demonstration

Thousands of people took part in a major pro-Palestinian demonstration in Dublin yesterday.

Groups travelled from across Ireland to take part in the event in the centre of the Irish capital.

Organisers called for an end to Israel’s action in Gaza and for the Irish Government to “take action to hold Israel accountable”.

7. Creeslough

Two men arrested in relation to the 2022 explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, that killed 10 people were released without charge yesterday.

“The investigation led by gardaí in Donegal Division is ongoing with the intention of submitting a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” gardaí said in a statement.

Ten people, including three children, were killed in the blast at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough on 7 October, 2022.

8. Euthanasia

The head of the organisation representing Irish psychiatrists has said she is against the recommendations made by an Oireachtas committee to introduce euthanasia in Ireland.

Professor Siobhan McHale, speaking on RTE Radio this lunchtime, said that rather than introduce assisted dying there should be an improvement in palliative care for people facing terminal illnesses.

9. Weather

It’s set to be dry in many areas this morning with some sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

There will be rain and drizzle in the southwest that will slowly edge northeastwards through the day, not reaching Ulster until after dark.

Light to moderate west to northwest or variable winds, becoming south to southeast with the rain and freshening. Afternoon highs of 7 to 11 degrees.