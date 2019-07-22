Behind the scenes: Recording our 9 at 9 audio every morning

EVERYDAY LIFE CAN be hectic. It’s not always easy to keep up with the latest news in Ireland, the various political dramas or the world conflicts and disasters.

That’s why, in TheJournal.ie‘s infancy back in 2010, we created The 9 at 9, an article we and our readers are now very much attached to.

Every morning a reporter looks at the news stories that have broken overnight on our own site and on the other main news sources, both in Ireland and around the world.

They pick the nine biggest stories, the ones people will be hearing discussions about on radio shows, in cafés or around their workplaces that day.

We want to give people a place to go to get a snapshot of those top stories, something they can read – and now listen to – quickly on their morning commute to get informed.

Now that we have our snazzy new podcast studio, we have been able to turn this article into a brief news bulletin people can listen to in their cars on their commute, or at home before they head out the door.

The reporter who writes The 9 at 9 heads into the studio as soon as they’ve picked the nine big stories and by 9am every morning the article is on the site, now with an audio version attached.

We’ve taken a look behind the scenes of how the 9 at 9 audio is recorded – here’s our senior reporter Michelle Hennessy talking you through the process:

After the 9 at 9 we keep working hard to bring readers everything they need to know about those stories and some new ones they haven’t heard anything about yet.

