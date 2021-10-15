The 9 at 9: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Covid cases increasing

1. Despite one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, Ireland can’t seem to get its cases down, and now they’re rising.

In our main story this morning, reporter Cónal Thomas talks a look at what’s behind the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks and how it could impact re-opening plans in weeks to come.

Personal injuries

2. The average award in personal injuries cases has dropped by 40% in the last five months following the implementation of new guidelines aimed at lowering insurance costs.

The latest annual report by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) – the state body which assesses personal injury compensation and main implementer of the guidelines – shows nearly half (48%) of claims are now under €10,000 compared to just 12% of awards previously.

Funeral

3. The funeral service of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney will take place this morning in Co Wicklow.

The piper, composer and producer from Donnycarney in Dublin died earlier this week aged 83.

Bill Clinton

4. In the US, former US president Bill Clinton is in hospital with an infection.

Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection is not connected to Covid-19.

Climate summit

5. US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, will travel to Glasgow for crucial COP26 climate talks, the White House has confirmed.

Biden will be one of around 120 leaders set to attend the world leaders’ summit at the start of the two-week conference, which aims to drive action to curb global warming and avoid its most dangerous impacts.

He will come to the UK for two days after attending the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, which will also be attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Robert Durst

6. New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.

Durst (78) was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Quarantine in Sydney

7. Sydney will scrap all quarantine requirements for travellers from next month, officials have said, an abrupt step toward reopening Australia’s long-shuttered borders.

In a surprise announcement, Premier Dominic Perrottet of New South Wales said that from 1 November vaccinated travellers would be allowed to enter the state without quarantine of any kind.

Northern Ireland Protocol

8. Back closer to home, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has said discussions around the Northern Ireland Protocol will not be a renegotiation.

The EC has laid out measures to slash 80% of regulatory checks and dramatically cut customs processes on the movement of goods, especially food and farming produce, between Britain and the island of Ireland.

The UK government welcomed the announcement, signalling it wants “intensive talks” to follow the EU’s proposals.

Policing Authority

9. The Policing Authority has said gardaí are continuing to cancel and misclassify 999 calls despite efforts being made to stop the practice.

The authority said it has been made aware of more incidents of cancelling emergency calls in the last week.