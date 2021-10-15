Funeral of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney to take place in Wicklow

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

THE FUNERAL SERVICE of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney will take place this morning in Co Wicklow.

The piper, composer and producer from Donnycarney in Dublin died earlier this week aged 83.

Moloney grew up in a musical family and played various instruments including the tin whistle and uilleann pipes. He was a student of legendary piper Leo Rowsome.

Moloney originally formed The Chieftains in 1962. In their nearly six decade career they have been six-time Grammy Award winners and have been recognised internationally for reinventing Irish music and for transcending musical boundaries.

Over the decades they collaborated or performed with artists as diverse as Emmylou Harris, The Dubliners, Tom Jones and The Rolling Stones.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger paid tribute on Twitter yesterday describing Moloney as “the greatest uilleann piper on the planet”.

Sad to hear of Paddy

Moloney’s passing -

the greatest uilleann

piper on the planet. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 14, 2021

Following Moloney’s death, President Michael D Higgins lead the tributes: “The Irish music community, and indeed the much larger community throughout the world who found such inspiration in his work, will have learnt with great sadness today of the passing of Paddy Moloney, founder and leader of the Chieftains.

“Paddy, with his extraordinary skills as an instrumentalist, notably the uilleann pipes and bodhrán, was at the forefront of the renaissance of interest in Irish music, bringing a greater appreciation of Irish music and culture internationally.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Not only as a consummate musician himself, but as a founder member of Claddagh Records together with Garech de Brún, he brought a love of Irish music not just to the diaspora, but to all those across the world who heard his music and appreciated it for its own sake as it transcended all musical boundaries.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin echoed the president’s statement.

He said: “So sad to hear of the passing of Paddy Moloney. The term ‘legend’ is regularly overused, but hard to think of any other way to describe this giant of Irish music and culture. GRMA Paddy for your massive contribution to the life of our nation. RIP.”

Moloney is survived by his wife Rita and their three children Aonghus, Aedín and Pádraig.

The funeral service will be held at 11am in St Kevin’s Church, Glendalough followed by burial at the adjoining cemetery.