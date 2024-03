GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day

Hate Crime Bill

1. The Government’s proposed hate crime legislation has attracted considerable controversy in recent weeks.

A lot of what’s being said about the proposed law is politically charged – so in an effort to cut through the noise, Stephen McDermott has pulled together a clear explainer to summarise what it’s all about.

Defence Forces staffing crisis

2. Changes to the retirement and recruitment age for military personnel with the Irish Defence Forces comes into effect today in an attempt to combat the organisation’s staffing crisis.

The mandatory retirement age is being raised to 60, while the maximum recruitment age is being increased from 26 to 39.

Middle East tensions

3. An Israeli air strike on Syria’s Aleppo province has killed at least 36 Syrian soldiers, according to a war monitor, which added that Hezbollah weapons depots were located in the area.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on targets in Syria since the civil war began there in 2011, as it seeks to cut off Hezbollah supply routes to Lebanon.

Road safety

4. Gardaí are appealing to motorists to take care on roads this weekend, citing how the risk of a fatal crash is high over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Advertisement

An enforcement operation got underway yesterday at 7am and aims to ‘protect vulnerable road users and to reduce fatal and serious collisions through high-visibility roads policing and enforcement’.

Refugee numbers

5. More refugees from Ukraine are now leaving the country than arriving, The Irish Times reports.

It follows moves by government to reduce social welfare rates for Ukrainian refugees arriving into the country who are in State accommodation and also cap the number of days they can stay in accommodation centres at 90.

Hospital overcrowding

6. The Irish Independent carries details of how GPs are being used to screen patients arriving at University Hospital Limerick.

The doctors will treat them if they have ‘a low-level medical condition’.

Bridge collapse

7. The largest crane on the US east coast was being transported to Baltimore so crews can begin removing the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The wreckage has halted a search for four workers missing days after the disaster and blocked the city’s port from operating.

New taoiseach

8. A number of the Dáil’s Independent TDs are still undecided on whether they will support Simon Harris’s nomination for taoiseach next month with just one declaring support, RTÉ News reports.

Spring forward

9. No, don’t worry, the clocks aren’t going forward today, but they will on Sunday.

And when they do, spare a thought for a team of staff and volunteers at The Irish Museum of Time who will be busy changing the time on over 600 clocks.