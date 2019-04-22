This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know on this bank holiday.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Apr 2019, 9:25 AM
43 minutes ago 2,530 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602200
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #SRI LANKA: The death toll in the Easter attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka has risen to 290 people. 

2. #DERRY: Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry have been released without charge.

3. #GANGLAND: Gardaí in Dublin have increased the number of armed units across large areas of north and west Dublin following a number of shooting incidents. 

4. #SMOKING: Beaumont hospital’s no smoking policy continues to be flouted by patients and visitors, seven years after the hospital initiated it. 

5. #PENNYS: A move by Primark into click-and-collect services could drive “incremental” benefits, amid rumours this was on the the horizon

6. #PASSPORTS: The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued an invitation to tender worth €13 million for the provision of a new IT system to process passports.

7. #KIEV: Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has scored a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election. (BBC News

8. #CANADA: The bodies of three world-renowned professional mountaineers, two Austrians and an American, have been found dead after a Canadian avalanche.

9. #FAYE MOONEY: A British aid worker and a Nigerian mane have been killed following a kidnapping in Nigeria. (The Guardian)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie