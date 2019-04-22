The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #SRI LANKA: The death toll in the Easter attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka has risen to 290 people.

2. #DERRY: Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry have been released without charge.

3. #GANGLAND: Gardaí in Dublin have increased the number of armed units across large areas of north and west Dublin following a number of shooting incidents.

4. #SMOKING: Beaumont hospital’s no smoking policy continues to be flouted by patients and visitors, seven years after the hospital initiated it.

5. #PENNYS: A move by Primark into click-and-collect services could drive “incremental” benefits, amid rumours this was on the the horizon.

6. #PASSPORTS: The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued an invitation to tender worth €13 million for the provision of a new IT system to process passports.

7. #KIEV: Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has scored a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election. (BBC News)

8. #CANADA: The bodies of three world-renowned professional mountaineers, two Austrians and an American, have been found dead after a Canadian avalanche.

9. #FAYE MOONEY: A British aid worker and a Nigerian mane have been killed following a kidnapping in Nigeria. (The Guardian)