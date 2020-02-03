The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ASSAULT: More than 1,000 staff members working in Irish hospitals were assaulted last year, new figures show.

2. #TERRORISM: The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.

3. #ROLEX Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl asked that a Rolex watch worth over €7,500, which he received as a gift while travelling on official business, be sold and the money donated to Trócaire.

4. #TRUMP US president Donald Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview to rail against Democrats, accusing them of hatred and offering insults about his potential rivals.

5. #BREXIT The EU and UK will set the stage for Brexit’s next chapter today, laying down their vision and red lines for a post-divorce future following the UK’s exit from the bloc.

6. #DUBLIN The layout of a street network for a major new suburb of Dublin providing 3,500 homes near the mouth of the River Liffey has been approved by Dublin City Council.

7. #CYCLING Ireland has recorded the highest annual increase in cyclist fatality rates among all EU member states in the past decade, according to a new report.

8. #BAFTAS War movie 1917 claimed 7 of the 9 prizes it was nominated for at the Bafta awards last night.

9. #SHOWERS Scattered showers and sunny spells are forecast nationwide today, with top temperatures of 8 degrees.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.