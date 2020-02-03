This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Monday 3 Feb 2020, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 4,092 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4990429
Image: Shutterstock/MSPhotographic
Image: Shutterstock/MSPhotographic

Updated 25 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ASSAULT: More than 1,000 staff members working in Irish hospitals were assaulted last year, new figures show

2. #TERRORISM: The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. 

3. #ROLEX Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl asked that a Rolex watch worth over €7,500, which he received as a gift while travelling on official business, be sold and the money donated to Trócaire.

4. #TRUMP US president Donald Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview to rail against Democrats, accusing them of hatred and offering insults about his potential rivals.

5. #BREXIT The EU and UK will set the stage for Brexit’s next chapter today, laying down their vision and red lines for a post-divorce future following the UK’s  exit from the bloc.

6. #DUBLIN The layout of a street network for a major new suburb of Dublin providing 3,500 homes near the mouth of the River Liffey has been approved by Dublin City Council.

7. #CYCLING Ireland has recorded the highest annual increase in cyclist fatality rates among all EU member states in the past decade, according to a new report. 

8. #BAFTAS War movie 1917 claimed 7 of the 9 prizes it was nominated for at the Bafta awards last night.

9. #SHOWERS Scattered showers and sunny spells are forecast nationwide today, with top temperatures of 8 degrees. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie