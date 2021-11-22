#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 November 2021
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here are the news headlines this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 22 Nov 2021, 8:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Wisconsin

1. Overnight in the US, at least five people have died and 40 people have been injured after a car crashed into a Christmas parade in a city in Milwaukee.

US President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the situation and the White House said it is “closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident”.

Air Corps

2. Closer to home now and it has emerged that the Department of Defence refused efforts to provide two long-range second-hand heavy lift aircraft for the Irish Air Corps, not long before troops were forced to hitch a lift from other countries to rescue Irish citizens in Afghanistan.

Peaceful protests took place in a number of cities earlier in the day but demonstrations turned violent in some areas later in the evening. Five police officers were injured and at least seven people arrested.

Teaching crisis

3. The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has said a significant number of school staff contracted Covid-19 in recent weeks.

A recent survey conducted by the union found 605 staff across 877 schools were reported to have tested positive for the virus.

Garth Brooks

4. The main man is back in the capital today to launch his two Croke Park shows seven years after the saga surrouding his five shows gripped the nation.

After months of rumours, it was confirmed last week that the Oklahoma superstar will play Croke Park on September 9 and 10.

Leitrim

5. A man in his 60s is fighting for his life following a crash in Leitrim. 

Gardaí have appealed to anyone in the Dromhaire area to come forward with any information.

Austria

6. Across to Austria now where the nation is beginning its latest lockdown amid violent scenes. [Sky News]

Most gathering places – such as restaurants, cafes, bars, theatres, non-essential shops, and hairdressers – will be closed for 10 days, but this could be extended to 20 days, the government has said.

Burned out

7. The nation’s Defence Forces officers are “over-committed and burned-out”, a conference will hear today.

Commandant Conor King was speaking ahead of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) conference in Kildare. 

Peng Shuai

8. Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

The news came after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photographs released by the organiser.

Weather

9. It’s a chilly one today, folks. Met Éireann says we’re in for a frosty start but this should clear by mid-morning and it will be largely dry and mostly sunny. We are looking at highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes.

You can check out the full forecast here

