Man in critical condition following Leitrim crash

A MAN IN his 60s is in a critical condition following a road crash in Leitrim.

The single vehicle crash happened at Fivemilebourne, Dromahire, yesterday afternoon at around 4pm.

The vehicle left the road and struck a ditch. No other car was involved in the collision, gardaí said. The man was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R278 at fivemilebourne this afternoon 21st November, 2021 to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Investigations ongoing.”