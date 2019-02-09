This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here are the stories you should know before you head out for the day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 8:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock/nioloxs
Image: Shutterstock/nioloxs

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MICHAEL SHINE: Patrick Cusack (56) gave evidence anonymously during the trial of his experience in retired surgeon Michael Shine’s care in the 1970s. He spoke to TheJournal.ie about how it impacted his life. 

2. #NCH: The massive cost overrun relating to the National Children’s Hospital will result in the Office of Public Works projects being delayed, according to the Irish Examiner. Here’s a quick explainer of all the problems that have plagued the project.

3. #BREXIT: A private dinner between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May was described as “warm” in contrast to their previous meetings, according to the Irish Times. 

4. #NURSES STRIKE: Nurses and midwives are taking to the streets of Dublin this afternoon to urge the government to take action to end the dispute

5. #PRIESTLESS: Lay people will perform funeral duties, the Bishop of Clogher told the Irish Independent, as three parishes will be without a priest from next week.

6. #HEALTHCARE CRISIS: Nearly 15,000 patients aged 75 years old and over waited more than 24 hours in emergency departments last year.

7. #WORK EXPERIENCE: Fine Gael senator Colm Burke has told the Irish Examiner that he’s “furious” at reports that teenagers were tasked with inserting his leaflets into a community newsletter while at school.

8. #OUT AT SEA: The UK government has terminated a contract with Seaborne Freight, the BBC reports, after it emerged the company had no ships. It had been tasked with operating extra ferry services in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

9. #WRC: A print and design company has been ordered to pay €2,500 to a gay man over its refusal to print invites for the man’s civil partnership ceremony to his partner.

