The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ISIS: The Islamic State group has been defeated in Syria, American-backed forces declared today.

2. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said there have been no formal discussions with the European Commission about how to prevent a hard border in Ireland.

3. #HONESTLY: Gardaí were called in to investigate the theft of €3,000 from a major government department after its ‘honesty box’ funds for Nespresso coffee pods disappeared from a filing cabinet.

4. #PARCEL BOMB: London’s Met Police are now working with the gardaí here as investigations continue into yesterday’s discovery of a parcel bomb at an An Post centre in Limerick.

5. #MUELLER: A report into US President Donald Trump and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election has been completed.

6. #EUROVISION: Israel’s ambassador to Ireland has praised RTÉ’s ‘strong position‘ over Eurovision 2019 boycott calls.

7. #DENIED: A hospitality firm has failed in its appeal to allow it to run eight residential apartments as short-term lets in Dublin city without planning permission.

8. #TAXES: Master of the High Court, Edmund Honohan, has said a case on State aid rule breaches could be brought by the European Commission in relation to the special tax treatment given to the vulture funds in Ireland.

9. #WEATHER: It’s likely to be a mostly dry weekend with some sunny spells, Met Éireann has said.