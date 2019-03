US Attorney General William Barr. Source: AP/PA Images

A REPORT INTO US President Donald Trump and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election has been completed.

For almost two years, special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, with a particular focus on Trump, his family and his campaign team.

Today, his much anticipated report was submitted to the Attorney General Bill Barr.

The report’s remit was to probe whether Trump or his team were involved with Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election campaign; or whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation.

Barr now must decide how much of the confidential report to release; in a letter to Senate and House judiciary committees, Barr acknowledged that Mueller’s investigation was completed and said that he may be able to summarise “the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend”.

The report has taken nearly two years to complete; there’s been little to no indication of what Mueller’s findings could be.

Barr said he would consult with his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, and Mueller to determine what else from the report can be released to Congress and the public.

“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” Barr said.

In a statement, the White House said: “The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”

- with reporting from AFP