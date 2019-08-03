The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #HOME LOAN: Lack of clarity over Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan as Government still to make announcement on project despite saying they would weeks ago.

2. #DRUGS: Three people were arrested in Limerick city after a number of raids.

3. #MISSING: Gardaí have appealed for information to help trace a missing 17-year-old girl not seen since last month.

4. #A LOT TO DO: We speak to Roisín Geraghty about Gaze – a an annual event that celebrates LGBT filmmaking from Ireland and abroad.

5. #LIFFEY SWIM: A man who won the Liffey Swim 50 years ago today is returning to take part today alongside his children.

6. #GREEN AND RED: Ahead of this evening’s crunch Super 8s clash against Donegal, The42.ie caught up with Mayo star Aidan O’Shea.

7. #BEACHES: Three people have died after a rockfall at a San Diego beach.

8. #JAILED: A Brexit-supporting British man has been jailed after sending abusive and threatening voice messages.

9. #POLL: With all the concerns over the quality of the water, we want to know if you’d swim in the Liffey today.