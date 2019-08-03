This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 9:00 AM
10 hours ago 8,200 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4751884
Image: Shutterstock/freeskyline
Image: Shutterstock/freeskyline

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #HOME LOAN: Lack of clarity over Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan as Government still to make announcement on project despite saying they would weeks ago.

2. #DRUGS: Three people were arrested in Limerick city after a number of raids.

3. #MISSING: Gardaí have appealed for information to help trace a missing 17-year-old girl not seen since last month.

4. #A LOT TO DO: We speak to Roisín Geraghty about Gaze – a an annual event that celebrates LGBT filmmaking from Ireland and abroad.

5. #LIFFEY SWIM: A man who won the Liffey Swim 50 years ago today is returning to take part today alongside his children.

6. #GREEN AND RED: Ahead of this evening’s crunch Super 8s clash against Donegal, The42.ie caught up with Mayo star Aidan O’Shea.

7. #BEACHES: Three people have died after a rockfall at a San Diego beach. 

8. #JAILED: A Brexit-supporting British man has been jailed after sending abusive and threatening voice messages.

9. #POLL: With all the concerns over the quality of the water, we want to know if you’d swim in the Liffey today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie