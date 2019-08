GARDAÍ IN NAVAN are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jacinta Hand has been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Friday 26 July.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 5in inches in height and of a slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 0469079930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.