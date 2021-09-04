The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Merriongate

1. The controversy over Katherine Zappone’s since-abandoned appointment to a part-time role at the UN and an outdoor drinks event she hosted in Dublin dominated headlines about a month ago, before fading into the background.

This has changed in recent days after a number of new revelations related to the appointment and the event emerged.

In today’s lead story, Orla Dwyer takes a look back at what happened in late July, what’s happening now and why – to the extent that it matters – it all matters.

Climate for All?

2. Before the end of this year, the government is due to publish a new Climate Action Plan that will set out our climate targets for 2030 and how we intend to reach them.

The most pressing aim will be to halve our carbon emissions by the end of the decade, which will demand significant changes across society – including how the government deals with housing.

On Thursday, the government launched its major Housing For All plan which aims to create 300,000 new homes by 2030. High-density housing, energy efficiency and retrofitting are the key measures for the environment in the plan.

9/11

3. US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order directing the declassification of certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The move is seen as a supportive gesture to victims’ families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government.

The order, coming little more than a week before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is a significant moment in a years-long tussle between the government and the families over what classified information about the run-up to the attacks could be made public.

New Zealand

4. New Zealand recorded its first Covid-related death in over six months today, but health authorities said there were signs the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant was coming under control.

A woman in her 90s, who had underlying health conditions and could not receive a ventilator or intensive care support, died in an Auckland hospital on Friday night.

She is the 27th person to die with Covid-19 in New Zealand and the first recorded since 16 February this year.

Raonaid Murray

5. Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on the 22nd anniversary of the killing of Dublin teenager Raonaid Murray.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm on 3 September 1999 when she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre. Her body was then found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary at 12.33am, Saturday 4 September 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

“Many of those who were then Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves, some of whom may have children who are close to Raonaid’s age,” gardaí said in the new appeal.

Pat Hume

6. The funeral of Pat Hume, the widow of late SDLP leader John Hume, will take place on Monday.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Mrs Hume, who died at home after a short illness this week. Her death comes just over a year after that of her Nobel Peace Prize-winning husband.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton was among those paying tribute to Mrs Hume, describing her as a “gracious, determined force behind the achievement of peace in Ireland”.

Queen Elizabeth II

7. An inquiry has reportedly been launched by the UK Cabinet Office following the leaking of national plans to honour the memory of the Queen following her death.

The detailed arrangements known by the codename London Bridge – which cover everything from the lowering of flags to an address by the Prince of Wales – were published by the Politico website.

Operation Spring Tide – the plan for Charles’ accession to the throne – was also featured by the internet site which specialises in political reporting.

Paralympic Breakfast

8. It is the penultimate day of action at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

In the women’s shot put F40, Mary Fitzgerald finished sixth on her Paralympic debut. Her best throw of the day was 7.79 metres. Poland’s Renata Sliwinska secured a Paralympic Record and a gold medal thanks to a 8.75m throw in the event.

In an incredibly dramatic conclusion, Patrick O’Leary finished 5th in the VL3 Va’a final in a time of 52.910. The Cork paddler was just two-tenths of a second off a medal in his second Paralympic Canoeing final.

“It feels fabulous to have finished fifth. The important thing for me is to get out of me what I have in me and I really don’t think I had another 10th of a second in me,” O’Leary said post-race.

Weather

9. And finally, the weather. This morning and early afternoon will be mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle and mist, Met Éireann says.

Some sunny spells will develop during the afternoon and evening but there will also be scattered showers which will move northwards across the country. Cloud will thicken in the southwest later in the evening, bringing patchy light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.