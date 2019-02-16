The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEXUAL MISCONDUCT Two UCD staff members are among ten workers at Irish universities who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past three years.

2. #MASS SHOOTING Five people have been killed and a number of others injured after a gunman opened fire at a manufacturing complex in the US.

3. #NO DEAL German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned the Taoiseach that a hard border must be a possibility in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the Irish Independent.

4. #MUELLER TIME Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort faces up to 24 years in prison for “intentionally” lying to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

5. #NIGERIA Presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria have been delayed for a week, hours before the country’s polls opened, amid reports of problems with the delivery of election materials.

6. #BACKLOG A delay in processing evidence at Ireland’s forensic science lab is causing a backlog in cases involving rape and sexual assault to be processed, TheJournal.ie has learned.

7. #FREE TRANSPORT The Minister for Transport has said the Government would need to spend an extra €600 million a year at least if it was to introduce free public transport.

8. #NCH There would be minimum interest among domestic and international contractors if the Government put the National Children’s Hospital back out to tender, The Irish Times reports.

9. #WEATHER It will be a dry and bright start to the day across the country, before conditions become cloudy this afternoon, with rain and mist developing later on. Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.