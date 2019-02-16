This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five dead after gunman opens fire at manufacturing complex in US

The shooting is believed to have been carried by an employee at the complex.

By AFP Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 7:15 AM
16 minutes ago 1,053 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496958
Police officers armed with rifles stage near a building where the shooting took place
Image: Antonio Perez/PA Images
Police officers armed with rifles stage near a building where the shooting took place
Police officers armed with rifles stage near a building where the shooting took place
Image: Antonio Perez/PA Images

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been killed after a gunman opened fire in an industrial area on the outskirts of Chicago, the latest mass shooting to hit the United States.

The shooting took place at approximately 1:28 pm local time yesterday, at a giant manufacturing complex in Aurora, Illinois.

Police said officers engaged in a firefight with the suspect, thought to be an employee at the complex, before he was shot dead. He was identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin.

Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman said five police officers were shot. Two were air lifted to Chicago-area trauma centers.

“The other officers on the scene located gunshot victims inside the building,” Ziman told a news conference, putting the death toll at five people.

Police did not release information on the officers’ conditions or identify the victims.

Police also said they do not know the motive for the shooting, but witnesses told local media that the gunman was a disgruntled employee.

Witnesses said they locked themselves into nearby buildings as the gunman began firing.

Aerial TV footage showed dozens of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks at the scene as officers with shields entered the complex.

John Probst, who was in the building as the shooting began but was able to escape, told the local ABC TV affiliate he recognised the gunman as a co-worker.

“What I saw was the guy running down the aisles with a pistol with a laser on it,” he said. “We were just scared.”

Nancy Caal, an employee of a nearby repair workshop, told the Daily Herald newspaper that she and three others had heard numerous emergency sirens, and so “went and shut the front gate and locked all of the doors”.

The local school district put campuses on lock down, but students were released later in the day.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police lauded the wounded police officers who “willingly ran into harm’s way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price”.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been monitoring the situation.

“Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you!” Trump tweeted.

The shooting comes just a day after the first anniversary of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former pupil killed 14 students and three staff.

Nearly 1,200 children lost their lives to gun violence in the year since and there have been 37 mass shootings – those with at least four victims, not including the assailant – recorded already in the US this year.

- © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

