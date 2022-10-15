The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Creeslough

1. The joint funeral of Creeslough victims Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe is due to take place this morning.

Ten people were killed in the explosion at the service station in Creeslough last Friday, with victims ages ranging between 5 and 59.

Ukraine War

2. Vladimir Putin said Moscow was “doing everything right” in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv’s forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance.

Turkey

3. An explosion in a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface.

The explosion occurred at 6.45pm at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Iran Protests

4. One young woman managed to make contact with us here at The Journal. She has taken a risk to share her story. To protect her identity, we have changed her name to the Irish name Fiadh, part of the meaning of which is ‘wildness’… Read the piece in full here.

Palestine

5. Two Palestinians, including a doctor, were killed in an Israeli raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Dr Abdullah al-Ahmad “succumbed to a bullet wound that pierced his head, fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers”, the ministry said in a statement.

Trial

6. A jury is to consider insanity verdict in trial of Kerry man accused of murdering his mother.

Patrick Dunne from Ballingeragh, Lixnaw, Co Kerry has gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court today, having pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother Susan Dunne (62) between 26 and 27 November 2013, both dates inclusive, at the same address.

El Salvador

7. Police in El Salvador have arrested more than 55,000 alleged gang members since President Nayib Bukele declared a “war” on criminal groups seven months ago, authorities said.

Guilty

8. A senior army officer has been found guilty by a military court of sexually assaulting a female soldier after a social function at a military barracks two years ago but cleared of three other counts of the same offence.

Weather

9. Blustery and showery today. Frequent heavy and potentially thundery showers with hail, mainly in the west this morning, becoming widespread for the rest of the day. Spot flooding is likely in any heavy downpours. Becoming windy as fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds develop. Cold in the wind, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Full forecast here.