Palestinian doctor among two killed in Israeli West Bank raid

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian doctor killed by Israeli soldiers

TWO PALESTINIANS, INCLUDING a doctor, were killed today in an Israeli raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Dr Abdullah al-Ahmad “succumbed to a bullet wound that pierced his head, fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers”, the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that another Palestinian, Mateen Debaya, was also killed in the raid on the city’s refugee camp, with five others wounded.

Militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, named Debaya as a “fighter”.

The ministry said Ahmad was shot outside a government hospital, located on the edge of the camp.

An AFP journalist said the doctor underwent emergency surgery at the facility following the shooting.

The armed wing of the mainstream Fatah movement described Ahmad as “its commander” who had died after an “armed clash” with Israeli forces.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh was mourning the doctor “shot dead by Israeli forces while he was trying to rescue casualties”.

Crowds of mourners gathered for the separate funerals of the two men, whose bodies were carried through the streets.

The Israeli military did not comment on those killed.

In a statement, the army said “explosive devices and a massive number of shots were fired from armed suspects at the security forces”.

“The forces responded with aimed live fire towards the armed suspects. Hits were identified,” the army said.

Three suspects were detained in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank, including an alleged Hamas member who the army said was suspected of carrying out attacks against Israeli forces.

Some 66 people were injured around the city of Nablus, also in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Hamas called on “our resistance… to continue their steadfastness and their heroism with all means”.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Dozens of Palestinians have been shot dead in recent months during near-daily Israeli raids across the West Bank.

Those killed include fighters as well as civilians, such as Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot in May while covering an army raid in Jenin.

Two Palestinian teenagers were shot dead last Saturday during a raid in Jenin, while a 12-year-old boy died Monday from wounds sustained last month, according to a health ministry toll.

The expansion of military operations in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank followed deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

Israeli forces are currently hunting for attackers who shot dead two soldiers in separate incidents over the past week.

One soldier was killed near Nablus on Tuesday, while another was shot dead on Saturday at a checkpoint in annexed east Jerusalem.

The hunt for the Jerusalem gunman has prompted a massive operation inside the city’s Shuafat refugee camp, severely impeding daily life.

Palestinians observed a day-long general strike earlier this week in the city, in solidarity with Shuafat residents.

There have also been clashes across east Jerusalem.

The United States said Wednesday there had been an “alarming increase in Palestinian and Israeli deaths and injuries, including numerous children”.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called on both sides to “take urgent action to prevent even greater loss of life”.

