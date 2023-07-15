GOOD MORNING.

Hollywood strike

1. Galway was an unlikely candidate to be among the first cities to feel the impact of the Hollywood actors’ strike, but that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, Eoghan Dalton reports in our main story this morning.

The city’s annual Film Fleadh held the world premiere screening of a film called Martini Shot, featuring Matthew Modine (star of 1987′s Full Metal Jacket) but its producers dampened spirits when they informed the audience that the actors would not be available for a Q&A afterwards as planned.

Woman fatally stabbed

2. A man has been arrested after a woman her late 30s died after sustaining a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city yesterday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the husband of the woman raised the alarm shortly after 10pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

RTÉ

3. RTÉ and TG4 have been brought under the remit of NewERA, a division of the National Treasury Management Agency which provides financial and commercial advice to Ministers and Departments in relation to State companies.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath added both broadcasters to the list following the ongoing controversy surrounding RTÉ involving undisclosed payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Meter readings

4. Customers are being advised to check their gas consumption and submit their own readings after one woman was overcharged by around €‎2,000 due to a faulty meter.

World Cup

5. Denise O’Sullivan’s early prognosis is positive, as the Ireland star’s World Cup hopes remain alive.

O’Sullivan’s X-Ray and CT Scan on a shin injury showed no fracture — rather bad bone bruising and soft tissue damage — after last night’s abandoned warm-up game against Colombia in Brisbane.

Arrest over Long Island murders

6. A New York architect has been charged in connection with the long-unsolved murders of three women whose bodies were found near a beach on Long Island more than a decade ago.

Rex Heuermann, 59, is facing murder charges for the 2009 and 2010 deaths of the three women and is the “prime suspect” in the murder of a fourth woman, officials said.

2020 election probe

7. Lawyers for former US president Donald Trump are asking Georgia’s highest court to prevent the district attorney who has been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him and to throw out a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry.

Wagner group in Belarus

8. Belarus has said that instructors from the Russian mercenary force Wagner were training its troops, following weeks of uncertainty about the future of the group after its failed mutiny in Russia.

Weather

9. And finally, it’s set to be another wet and windy today today with thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Mayo, Galway and the off-shore islands from 10am to 9pm.