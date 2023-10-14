Advertisement

The 9 at 9 Palestinians flee northern Gaza, France deploys thousands of soldiers and “discrepancy” in horse racing payments.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza Strip 

1. Thousands of people have attempted to flee to southern Gaza after Israel warned them to vacate the northern part of the densely populated city.

French soldiers 

2. France has said it will deploy 7,000 soldiers across the country in response to the fatal stabbing of a schoolteacher in Arras. 

Armenian Ambassador 

3. Armenia’s ambassador to Ireland and the UK has decried the United Nations monitoring mission that was sent to Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this month as being a “circus” and said it has come too late. 

Horse Racing 

4. Irish horseracing’s regulatory body has been asked to explain an alleged “discrepancy” in tens of thousands of euro it has provided to various charitable organisations in the sector.

Housing

5. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has accused Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin of being “disingenuous” with his criticism of the Government’s action on housing.

Flights 

6. Aer Lingus has called on the Government to intervene in a row over night-time restrictions on flights at Dublin Airport, claiming plans to lower the number of night-time flights would cause “significant reputational damage” to Ireland. 

New Zealand Election

7. Polls have closed in New Zealand and the conservative National Party looks like the probable winner as vote counting continues. 

Australia

8. Australians cast their votes today in a referendum on adding an Indigenous Voice element to their constitution. 

Voices

9. In our Voices article today, Loretta Dignam of The Menopause Hub and Eimear Scully of Medical Supply Company outline what can be done by employers for women in menopause.

Making a difference

