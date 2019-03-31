The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. ##HOMELESS SERVICES: Inside Dublin’s only charity offering free hot Sunday dinners to the homeless.

2. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed to death in Mulhuddart, west Dublin, yesterday.

3. #CANNABIS: The Irish Government has finally found a supplier for medicinal cannabis.

4. #DÁIRÍRE PÍRE: There’s an Irish language version of Wikipedia and it’s doing brilliantly.



5. #BREXIT: Community groups from across the island of Ireland and the United Kingdom are devising an agreement that aims to improve cooperation between grassroots organisations.



6. #PALESTINE: A man was killed by Israeli fire ahead of planned mass protests.

7. #SLOVAKIA: Has elected its first ever female president.



8. #EXPLAINER: This is what rejoining the Commonwealth would actually look like.

9. #SPRING FORWARD: The hour has gone forward. Did you remember?

