The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. ##HOMELESS SERVICES: Inside Dublin’s only charity offering free hot Sunday dinners to the homeless.
2. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed to death in Mulhuddart, west Dublin, yesterday.
3. #CANNABIS: The Irish Government has finally found a supplier for medicinal cannabis.
4. #DÁIRÍRE PÍRE: There’s an Irish language version of Wikipedia and it’s doing brilliantly.
5. #BREXIT: Community groups from across the island of Ireland and the United Kingdom are devising an agreement that aims to improve cooperation between grassroots organisations.
6. #PALESTINE: A man was killed by Israeli fire ahead of planned mass protests.
7. #SLOVAKIA: Has elected its first ever female president.
8. #EXPLAINER: This is what rejoining the Commonwealth would actually look like.
9. #SPRING FORWARD: The hour has gone forward. Did you remember?
COMMENTS