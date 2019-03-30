Man (20s) dies following stabbing incident in west Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a stabbing incident in Dublin this evening.

Shortly after 6pm, gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart.

A man in his 20s was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigating gardaí have since arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the incident. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Finglas Garda Station.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested by investigators.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.