Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know on your Sunday morning.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 9:11 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4580669
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CONCERNS: More than 80 cases are now before High Court over swine flu vaccine Pandemrix.

2. #KWIBUKA 25: Rwanda today begins one hundred days of mourning for over 800,000 people slaughtered in a genocide that shocked the world 25 years ago today.

3. #WICKLOW: A man in his 40s has died after he was struck by a car in rural Wicklow early this morning.

4. #OCCUPIED LANDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins the upcoming general election. 

5. #TARA STREET: An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the construction of a 22-storey building in Dublin’s city centre.

6. #SYRIA: Isis bride Lisa Smith has told the Mail on Sunday that she did not fight in Syria and that she wants to return to Ireland with her child.

7. #FISHERIES: A bill allowing Northern Irish boats to fish along Ireland’s coast has been signed into law, but what does that mean?

8. #BALLSBRIDGE: A city in China is funding and sending craftsmen to build a new ‘Garden of Friendship’ in Dublin this autumn.

9. #POUNDING THE PAVEMENT: Cork’s Eoin Keith has spoken to The42.ie about his distinguished career in ultra running, winning the UK’s ‘most brutal race’ and taking part in the Netflix-famous Barkley Marathons.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

