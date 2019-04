A MAN IN his 40s has died after he was struck by a car in rural Wicklow early this morning.

The man was walking when he we struck by the car on the R755 at Laragh at about 2am, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured in the collision.

Gardaí say that the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.