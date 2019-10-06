The 9 at 9: Sunday

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 8:30 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FANGS OUT Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he’d sooner bring back wolves to Ireland than let Sinn Féin into government. He made the comments at the annual Fine Gael presidential dinner last night.

2. #BREXIT Meanwhile, the Taoiseach is expected to meet with Boris Johnson next week. And Michel Barnier has said Johnson’s government will have to bear a full responsibility for a no-deal Brexit, according to The Guardian

3. #WEDDING BELLS Catholic bishops from around the world are to meet in Rome today to discuss the future of the Church in the Amazon – and among the topics is whether in remote parts of the Amazon, older married men should be ordained, the BBC reports.

4. #HONG KONG The transport system in Hong Kong has partially reopened in the wake of “serious vandalism” during unrest on Friday. More anti-government protests are expected today.

5. #RAIDS A number of this morning’s papers report that the homes of some GAA officials and players in Co Limerick were searched by gardaí as part of an investigation into alleged corruption.

6. #IRAQ Nearly 100 people have been killed in Iraq after five days of anti-government rallies. The dead were mainly protesters, with witnesses saying that at one mass rally protesters faced tear gas and live rounds. The United Nations has urged an end to the violence.

7. #DUBLIN Dublin City Council is looking for an operator to create a ‘tourist attraction’ at Dublin’s Fruit and Vegetable Market.

8. #VAPING Some Irish colleges are moving towards an all-out ban on vaping, in light of recent studies on the side-effects of the cigarette alternative.

9. #BUDGET 2020 What can we expect from next year’s Budget? Here’s what we know so far.

