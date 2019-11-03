This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 8:45 AM
9 minutes ago 303 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Aquarius Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Aquarius Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PREACHER: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan banned an anti-LGBT pastor from speaking in Ireland because he considered his views were “likely to stir up hatred”.

2. #AIRBNB: Airbnb has vowed to ban “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at a rented property in California.

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump was booed for the second time in a week at a sporting event last night as he watched mixed martial artists brawl in a cage in New York.

4. #PENSIONS: 54% of women who had their State pensions reviewed following “cruel” 2012 changes are to get more money.

5. #HOUSING: A planning application for the first batch of more than 500 new homes at St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore has been lodged with Dublin City Council.

6. #WORLD CHAMPION: Katie Taylor is a two-weight world champion after beating Dominican-born Greek Christina Linardatou last night in Manchester. 

7. #IMMIGRANTS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Albanian and Georgian migrants travelling to Ireland with fake documents are the “big driver” behind what he claims is a rise in asylum seekers entered the country, the Sunday Independent reports. 

8. #DEACONS: Former president Mary McAleese has called on the Catholic Church to allow women to become deacons, RTÉ reports

9. #DUP: The DUP has said it will step aside for their rivals the Ulster Unionist Party in the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency.

