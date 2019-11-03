The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PREACHER: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan banned an anti-LGBT pastor from speaking in Ireland because he considered his views were “likely to stir up hatred”.

2. #AIRBNB: Airbnb has vowed to ban “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at a rented property in California.

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump was booed for the second time in a week at a sporting event last night as he watched mixed martial artists brawl in a cage in New York.

4. #PENSIONS: 54% of women who had their State pensions reviewed following “cruel” 2012 changes are to get more money.

5. #HOUSING: A planning application for the first batch of more than 500 new homes at St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore has been lodged with Dublin City Council.

6. #WORLD CHAMPION: Katie Taylor is a two-weight world champion after beating Dominican-born Greek Christina Linardatou last night in Manchester.

7. #IMMIGRANTS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Albanian and Georgian migrants travelling to Ireland with fake documents are the “big driver” behind what he claims is a rise in asylum seekers entered the country, the Sunday Independent reports.

8. #DEACONS: Former president Mary McAleese has called on the Catholic Church to allow women to become deacons, RTÉ reports.

9. #DUP: The DUP has said it will step aside for their rivals the Ulster Unionist Party in the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency.