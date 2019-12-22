The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.#LYRIC FM The staff of Lyric FM wrote to the board of RTÉ to say that despite its loyal listenership, the station has not been prioritised or supported by management.

2. #DOWN UNDER Australian PM Scott Morrison visited firefighters battling Australia’s bushfire crisis today as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage.

3. #POLLS Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are now neck-and-neck as support for Michael Martin’s party jumps two points, according to a new poll.

4. #RENTS Over 60% of people are in favour of the proposed rent freeze bill, a new poll has found.

5. #CHRISTMAS Homeless and Housing organisations have listed advice on how to help the homeless this festive season.

6. #CONFIDENCE Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has said he stands by his position that he would back a motion of no confidence in the government if one was tabled.

7. #THANKS Bono wrote to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in February after the Government increased its contribution to the Global Fund.

8. #BAILEY Experts have described the developments in the Ian Bailey case as “totally new ground” after a European Arrest Warrant was issued.

9. #WEATHER Most of the country will remain dry today with bright sunny spells but showers are expected to arrive later in the evening.