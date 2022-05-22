The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Russian invasion

1. Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy has warned only a diplomatic breakthrough rather than an outright military victory can end Russia’s war on his country, while pushing its case for EU membership.

HSE hack

2. An officer in the Irish military’s response to cyber threats said the State must maintain momentum to prevent future online attacks.

Commandant Frank Hickey is a senior officer in the Irish Defence Forces’ Communications Information Services Corps (CIS).

Advertisement

CAMHS Beds

3. A Sinn Féin TD says immediate Government intervention is required after the closure of nine beds at a Dublin CAMHS unit.

The bed closures affect the Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit in Cherry Orchard.

Racism

4. Good Samaritans, moved by the tale of an 11-year-old who lost his finger while fleeing racist school bullies, have donated £73,000 to help him buy a prosthetic. [Sky News]

Australia

5. There is still no clear answer as to whether Australia’s new prime minister Anthony Albanese will be able to form a majority government or have to rely on the support of an increased number of independents and minor party candidates who won seats in yesterday’s election.

Going Good

6. Ireland’s Séamus Power is just six shots off the current leader Mito Pereira of Chile after an impressive third-round display in the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club.

His three-under 67 leaves him on three-under for the tournament, and briefly gave him the clubhouse lead.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Monkeypox

7. Israeli authorities have said they have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad.

Officials also said they are looking into other suspected cases.

Weight Loss

8. Professor Helen Heneghan is seeing more and more people needing urgent treatment after going abroad for weight-loss surgery.

The long waiting list for bariatric operations has driven many patients to overseas clinics, but Heneghan warns that nightmare stories are becoming more common.

Weather

9. It’ll be cloudy with showers in western areas spreading countrywide. Some of the showers will turn heavy in the afternoon and evening in Connacht and Ulster.

Cloud will break up in the afternoon with good spells of sunshine developing too. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 degrees on the west coast to 18 degrees in the east. Moderate southwest winds will be gusty at times.

Full forecast here.