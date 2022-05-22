#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 22 May 2022
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here are the headlines this Sunday morning

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 22 May 2022, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 2,560 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5770507
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr

GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Russian invasion

1. Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy has warned only a diplomatic breakthrough rather than an outright military victory can end Russia’s war on his country, while pushing its case for EU membership.

HSE hack

2. An officer in the Irish military’s response to cyber threats said the State must maintain momentum to prevent future online attacks.

Commandant Frank Hickey is a senior officer in the Irish Defence Forces’ Communications Information Services Corps (CIS).

CAMHS Beds

3. A Sinn Féin TD says immediate Government intervention is required after the closure of nine beds at a Dublin CAMHS unit.

The bed closures affect the Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit in Cherry Orchard.

Racism

4. Good Samaritans, moved by the tale of an 11-year-old who lost his finger while fleeing racist school bullies, have donated £73,000 to help him buy a prosthetic. [Sky News]

Australia

5. There is still no clear answer as to whether Australia’s new prime minister Anthony Albanese will be able to form a majority government or have to rely on the support of an increased number of independents and minor party candidates who won seats in yesterday’s election.

Going Good

6. Ireland’s Séamus Power is just six shots off the current leader Mito Pereira of Chile after an impressive third-round display in the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club.

His three-under 67 leaves him on three-under for the tournament, and briefly gave him the clubhouse lead.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Monkeypox

7. Israeli authorities have said they have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad.

Officials also said they are looking into other suspected cases.

Weight Loss

8.  Professor Helen Heneghan is seeing more and more people needing urgent treatment after going abroad for weight-loss surgery. 

The long waiting list for bariatric operations has driven many patients to overseas clinics, but Heneghan warns that nightmare stories are becoming more common.

Weather 

9. It’ll be cloudy with showers in western areas spreading countrywide. Some of the showers will turn heavy in the afternoon and evening in Connacht and Ulster.

Cloud will break up in the afternoon with good spells of sunshine developing too. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 degrees on the west coast to 18 degrees in the east. Moderate southwest winds will be gusty at times.

Full forecast here

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie