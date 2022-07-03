#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 3 July 2022
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your Sunday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 8:55 AM
GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Government Jet

1. In our main story today, it has emerged that an international aviation consultancy firm has advised Government that the most viable short term solution to the ailing government jet service is to rent private jets. 

Scams

2.  Meta is urging people to report any suspicious rental listings on Facebook Marketplace as gardaí probe alleged incidences of fraud on the site.

Ukraine Invasion

3.  Fighting is raging for the strategic Ukrainian city  as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said his army had intercepted missiles fired on his territory by Kyiv’s forces.

Dundalk

4. A man is due in court today charged in relation to a shooting incident in Dundalk yesterday which left a man with serious injuries. 

College Workload

5. College lecturers say they are facing a “groundhog day” of administrative work due to the delayed start of incoming first-year students, their representatives have said.

Long Covid

6. Nurses organisations have said Government plans to replace the sick pay scheme for healthcare workers who contracted long Covid do not go far enough.

FactCheck

7. Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan said that there are 16 empty homes for every homeless person in Ireland, and that these could potentially be brought back into use through a vacant property tax.

We put that claim to a FactCheck test.

The Forgotten Footballers

 

8. Economist Victor Duggan is debunking a lot of the myths surrounding the cost of living crisis. 

Here’s what’s happening.

Weather

9. A mix of cloud and sunny spells today with the best of the sunshine in the east and south of the country. It will be largely dry but a few showers will develop during the day. Patchy rain will push into the northwest later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.

