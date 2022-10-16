The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Prepaid Power

1. There have been concerns raised in recent weeks about whether or not pay-as-you-go utility customers would be included in this winter’s expanded disconnection moratorium.

While it was initially highlighted by People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry, the concerns spread quickly, with Sinn Féin continually raising the matter in the Dáil over the last two weeks.

Iran Protests

2. A huge fire has broken out at Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the capital Tehran.

Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

Russia

3. Russia said two gunmen from an ex-Soviet state attacked a military training ground killing 11 people who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine and wounding 15 others.

Advertisement

Russia’s defence ministry said the attack in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, happened during a firearms training session.

Covid and Croker

4. A new book about how the world of Gaelic Games battled through the Covid-19 pandemic has just been released. In it, it emerges how Croke Park was set aside to be a field hospital because nobody knew what was coming.

FAI Cup Semis

5. Ahead of today’s FAI Cup semi-final with Waterford, our colleagues over at The42 caught up with Shelbourne’s Luke Byrne and Seán Boyd to look through pictures of the moments that have shaped them.

Starlink

6. Elon Musk has suggested in a tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine

UK Politics

7. Liz Truss’s economic vision appeared doomed today, as she sought to stay in power despite an increasingly shaky-looking premiership.

Climate Protests

8. The UK’s home secretary has unveiled plans for a major crackdown on climate protesters as she pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”. [Sky News]

Weather

9. A calm, and mostly dry start this morning with hazy sunshine. Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing a spell of heavy and thundery rain during the afternoon, with hail and localised flooding possible. Becoming windy with the rain as southeast winds increase fresh to strong and gusty, reaching near gale force at times near exposed coasts and on high ground. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Full forecast here.