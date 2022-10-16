Prisoners' lives 'at risk' as fire erupts at notorious Iranian jail

A HUGE FIRE has broken out at Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the capital Tehran.

Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

Iran’s state-run IRNA reported that there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel, citing a senior security official.

The official said prisoners set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze. He said the “rioters” had been separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict.

The “situation is completely under control”, the official added, and firefighters are extinguishing the flames.

Shots continued to ring out as plumes of smoke engulfed the sky in Tehran amid the sound of an alarm, videos show.

Witnesses said that police blocked roads Evin Prison and at least three strong explosions were heard coming from the area. Traffic was heavy along major motorways near the prison, which is in the north of the capital, and many people honked their horns to show their solidarity with the protests.

Riot police were seen riding on motorbikes toward the facility, as were ambulances and fire trucks. Witnesses also reported that the internet was blocked in the area.

The US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran reported that an “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the prison. The Associated Press could not immediately verify this account.

The prison fire occurred as protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday.

Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement concluded its fourth week.

Demonstrators chanted “Down with the dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in the country’s north-west.

Outside of universities in Kermanshah, Rasht and Tehran, students rallied, according to videos on social media. In the city of Sanandaj, a hotspot for demonstrations in the northern Kurdish region, school girls chanted: “Woman, life, freedom” down a central street.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of Ms Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Iran’s government insists Ms Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.