Kiera Knightley in Pride and Prejudice Alamy
JANE AUSTEN

Quiz: How much do you know about Austen adaptations?

Are you a period drama aficionado?
10.00pm, 29 Aug 2026
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DAISY EDGAR-JONES (of Normal People fame) leads a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, coming to screens this October.

Austen’s novels have been adapted countless times, proving their enduring appeal.

With another version on the way, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test: How much do you know about Austen adaptations?

What 90s teen comedy is a modern adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma?
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10 Things I Hate About You
She’s All That

Clueless
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Emma Thompson won an Oscar for adapting Sense and Sensibility and also starred in the film as Elinor. Which future Academy Award winner played her sister?
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Rachel Weisz
Kate Winslet

Tilda Swinton
Olivia Coleman
Gwyneth Paltrow famously starred in a 1996 adaptation of which Austen tale?
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Emma
Persuasion

The Watsons
Mansfield Park
Which Irish castle was the filming location for the 2015 film Love and Friendship, an adaptation of Austen’s Lady Susan?
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Trim Castle in Meath
Blarney Castle in Cork

Lismore Castle in Waterford
Howth Castle in Dublin
Pride and Prejudice was the first of Austen's works adapted for screen. When did it first appear on television in the UK?
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1942
1951

1938
1964
Which actor starred as Mr. Darcy in the iconic 1995 Pride and Prejudice BBC Mini-Series?
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Hugh Grant
Colin Firth

Ralph Fiennes
Kenneth Branagh
Who holds the record for the most film adaptations of their work? (Spoiler: it's not Austen!)
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Agatha Christie
Charles Dickens

William Shakespeare
Stephen King
The Jane Austen House Museum is where Austen completed many of her best known works. Where is it located?
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Hampshire
Somerset

Manchester
Norfolk
How many of Austen's works were published while she was alive?
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Nine
Three

Six
Four
Which Irish actress joins Daisy Edgar-Jones in the new Sense and Sensibility adaptation, playing the role of Mrs. Dashwood?
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Jessie Buckey
Saoirse Ronan

Caitríona Balfe
Nicola Coughlan
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