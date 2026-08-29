Quiz: How much do you know about Austen adaptations?

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DAISY EDGAR-JONES (of Normal People fame) leads a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, coming to screens this October.
Austen’s novels have been adapted countless times, proving their enduring appeal.
With another version on the way, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test: How much do you know about Austen adaptations?
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