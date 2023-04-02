GOOD MORNING.

Westmeath

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports that continuing protests outside emergency refugee accommodation in Westmeath have led to locals, workers at the site and asylum seekers being followed and recorded in recent days.

Several social media posts over the past week have shown some protesters at Columb Barracks in Mullingar record video and take images of migrants, workers and local people.

Good Friday Agreement

2. While the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement is a cause for celebration for many, there are some in the North who won’t be celebrating this milestone.

A recent poll from the Belfast Telegraph revealed that a majority of unionists would vote against the deal if a referendum on it were to be held again, with only 34% of unionists saying they would vote for the Agreement today.

Tornadoes

3. In the US, storms that led to possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the south and midwest of the country.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital, ripped the roof off a packed concert venue in Illinois, and caused widespread damage throughout the region.

Eoin Ó Broin

4. Minister for Justice Simon Harris and garda representatives have condemned an image shared by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin which depicted Gardaí edited into a famine-era eviction scene.

Ó Broin, his party’s spokesperson for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, shared the tweet with the caption “no words needed”, shortly after a protest in Dublin today over the expiration of the eviction ban at midnight last night.

Eviction ban

5. Protesters gathered outside Leinster House yesterday afternoon to call on the Government to reinstate the eviction ban, which lapsed at midnight on Friday.

Carrying signs reading “rent control now”, the crowd of demonstrators outside Leinster House called for “homes for people, not for profit”.

Courts

6. A Co Monaghan man accused of attacking his ex-partner, who was injured and allegedly had a bottle of urine thrown at her during an argument, was denied bail.

Luke Hagan, 28, of Mullaghmatt, Co Monaghan, faced bail objections when he appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at Dublin District Court yesterday.

UK

7. A man died after he was left seriously injured in a charity white collar boxing match in England last week.

He was taking part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing event in Nottingham last Saturday.

UN Security Council

8. Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April is “a slap in the face to the international community”, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

“I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency,” Kuleba said at the start of Russia’s tenure of the body’s rotating presidency.

Stampede

9. Police in Pakistan arrested eight people in the city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point.

An initial report from police said nine women, aged between 40 and 80, and three children, aged 10 to 15, died in the crush.